Major WWE gimmick match announced for WrestleMania XL

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has made a major WrestleMania announcement ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. WrestleMania XL will air live this weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The rivalry between Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley has been going on for quite some time. The Authors of Pain and The Street Profits have gotten involved as well, and it has led to a major match at WrestleMania being announced. Nick Aldis took to social media today to share that The Pride will be facing The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight during Night 2 of WrestleMania XL:

"Good afternoon everyone, it is your SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis here with an important WrestleMania announcement. As many of you know, the situation between Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and The Final Testament, it has reached a boiling point. It's reached a fever pitch. The acrimony is palpable. The animosity is unbelievable. The hostility is undeniable. And I think there is only one place for this to be settled, Philadelphia, WrestleMania. And seeing as WrestleMania is in Philadelphia, I've decided that this match needs to go to the extreme. So, on WrestleMania Sunday, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will take on The Final Testament in a 6-man tag team Philadelphia Street Fight," he said.

WWE legend reveals hilarious reason he wants someone to punch Nick Aldis in the face

Current AEW star Mark Henry recently shared why he wants to see someone go after Nick Aldis in WWE.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry noted that Aldis is not just an authority figure, he used to be a very successful professional wrestler. Henry suggested someone on the WWE roster punch Aldis in the mouth to get him to return to the squared circle once again:

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a*s kicker," said Henry. [From 14:12 - 15:22]

Nick Aldis debuted as the new GM of WWE SmackDown last October. He suffered a freak injury recently but has not missed any time on the road to WWE WrestleMania XL.