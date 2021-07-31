Former WWE Champion recalls "destroying Rey Mysterio" and winning the Money in the Bank briefcase

At the WWE 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio won the RAW Money in the Bank ladder match. The closing moments of the match saw Del Rio and Rey Mysterio trading strikes on the top of a ladder. The exchange ended after Del Rio unmasked Mysterio and pushed him off the ladder before unhooking the briefcase.

In a video sent to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio recalled that night and the events that came as a result of his win:

"Hola Amigos, This is Alberto Del Rio El Patron, and this is for my amigos from Sportskeeda and I'm gonna be talking about the day when I won the Money in the Bank briefcase. That happened 10 years ago, and I remember it like it was yesterday. Wrestling against those amazing performers, but especially, defeating, destroying Rey Mysterio Jr.- I just remember that night. Me pushing my favorite little chihuahua off the ladder just to reach and get that red briefcase that eventually made me become the first ever Mexican WWE Champion in history. Some people call it destiny, some other call it work ethic. I just call it Alberto Del Rio."

Alberto Del Rio succesfully cashed in at WWE SummerSlam later that year

Alberto Del Rio after winning the WWE Championship

In the main event of Money in the Bank 2011, John Cena lost the WWE Championship to CM Punk. Following the match, Del Rio, who had won the briefcase earlier in the night, was commanded by Vince McMahon to cash in.

However, before the bell was rung, Del Rio was struck by a roundhouse kick from Punk who promptly escaped the arena from the crowd. Del Rio held on to the briefcase for a while before he finally saw an opening at WWE SummerSlam.

Following his match against John Cena, Punk faced Del Rio who had cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Punk was laid out by Kevin Nash prior to the match, giving Del Rio the perfect opportunity to win the WWE Championship.

