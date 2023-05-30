Former WWE Champion has been reduced to "absolutely zero" status on RAW, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is appalled by the way The Miz has been booked on RAW.

This week, the A-Lister was in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Ricochet. Although the veteran pulled out all the stops, he was no match for the high-flyer. The One and Only executed a gravity-defying Shooting Star Press on The Miz for the win, booking his ticket for the next Premium Live Event in London on July 1.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week, Russo mentioned that the A-Lister has been relegated to one of the guys who can go out to the ring and be in a match. The former writer stated that the star had no credibility and was just put on the show to run down the clock.

"He's a good little hand. We'll put him out there and he can eat up time on every single show. At this point, the dude means absolutely nothing. As a matter of fact, he's in the minus, if that's even possible. The dude means absolutely zero, bro. He is a minutes eater and that's all he is, bro." [32:40 - 33:05]

The Miz has not won a televised match on WWE this year

It has been a while since The Miz emerged victorious on WWE TV. This year, the 42-year-old star took losses from the likes of Rick Boogs, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet.

In fact, the host of Miz TV lost two huge matches at WrestleMania against Pat McAfee and Snoop Dogg.

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



However, his last 3 TV matches in particular have all been excellent to watch. Almost 20 years of proving the haters wrong.

We're giving him his flowers tonight



The Miz hasn't won a single match on TV in 2023… a losing streak they will surely play into his story arc.However, his last 3 TV matches in particular have all been excellent to watch. Almost 20 years of proving the haters wrong.We're giving him his flowers tonight

His last win came back on the December 19 episode of WWE RAW last year in a ladder match against Dexter Lumis.

Do you think The Miz will have a career resurgence and rake up some wins on the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

