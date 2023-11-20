Former WWE champion reflects on being omitted from WarGames

A former WWE Champion recently reflected on not being a part of the upcoming WarGames Match at the Survivor Series premium live event.

On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch joined forces with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to become a part of Flair's team for the WarGames match against Damage CTRL. With all eight participants disclosed, it is now official that the most experienced woman in Survivor Series' history, Natalya, will be left out this year. The former Divas Champion is currently involved in a feud against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Natalya recently took to her Twitter account to reflect on being omitted from the WarGames match. The former WWE Women's Champion reshared a post about her being the woman with the most number of participations in the Women's Survivor Series matches. She has featured in eight of those:

"Love me some #SurvivorSeries! And looking forward to doing #WarGames in the future. It would be a first! I expect a badass one this Saturday with the women involved💥," Natalya wrote.

Asuka and Kairi Sane recently joined Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see how the group fares against a team comprising some of the biggest names in women's wrestling at the upcoming premium live event in Chicago.

WWE Superstar Natalya reflects on her husband's absence from in-ring action

Natalya is married to former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd. The former Tag Team Champion was a prominent member of the roster before he got injured in 2015. The Stamford-based company hired him as a producer in 2017. Kidd has been working with the wrestling promotion to this date.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Natalya opened up about the severity of her husband's injury. She stated that Kidd has not returned, as he is incapable of taking bumps in the ring:

“He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain. Where they had to fuse his neck together, it took away about 50% of his range of motion. So he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life," Natalya said.

