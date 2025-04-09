Former WWE Champion refused to come out of retirement after 9-year absence

A former WWE Champion recently opened up about the pitch for his in-ring return. John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) explained why he refused to come out of retirement.

JBL hasn't wrestled in WWE since his infamous WrestleMania 25 defeat to Rey Mysterio. While he did make a one-off return during the 2014 Royal Rumble, he has since stayed true to his retirement.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle With podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield revealed that he declined a spot in the 2023 Royal Rumble match because he was out of shape.

"I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!’ They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it. I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’"

JBL also recalled his conversation with Brock Lesnar backstage.

“Then I found out, at the Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar was coming out right after I walked Baron Corbin out, and I came back, and I literally told Brock. I said, ‘Brock, you do not walk out of this dressing room until I’m back. You’ll break me,'" he added. (H/T - Fightful)

Despite not lacing up his boots that night, JBL did make his presence felt in front of his home crowd in San Antonio, Texas. He accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring.

Check out the full episode below:

Will JBL return to WWE?

John Bradshaw Layfield last appeared on WWE TV on January 20, 2025, edition of RAW. He served as a special guest commentator for the match between Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston.

JBL recently revealed that he would be interested in returning to full-time commentary. However, he doesn't think there's a spot available for him at this moment.

"Of course, I’d be interested. But there’s not a spot available, and I don’t see one coming open. You have great commentators right now. I think Pat McAfee does a great job. I think Wade Barrett does a great job. I think Booker T is doing a great job. Corey Graves—I love those guys. You’ve got wonderful guys who are filling the roles incredibly well, better than I could do,” the former WWE Champion said.

Lately, JBL has been teasing stepping out of retirement. He recently made several appearances outside of WWE to deliver Clotheslines to the wrestlers. Will he return to the ring in 2025? Only time will tell.

