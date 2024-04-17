Former WWE champion was relieved to return with popular gimmick under Triple H's regime

Triple H's new WWE regime became a beacon of hope for popular gimmicks and characters, which were scrapped under the previous regime. Meanwhile, Piper Niven spoke about the return of her popular gimmick after Duodrop was axed from the main roster.

In 2021, Piper Niven received her main roster call-up and became Duodrop on Monday Night RAW. The previous regime often changed the characters or names of stars after they moved up from NXT to RAW or SmackDown.

The Doudrop character was active for almost two years before the star returned as Piper Niven during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023. Speaking to Gorilla Position, the former Women's Tag Team Champion discussed the importance of her character and how she looked up to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper while growing up.

"Yes. So, it was very bizarre that the whole thing even came up because for over ten years of my life, I'd put stock into Viper, which then became Piper, and then suddenly removed from my environment and brought to the big bad America, and really it was a sink or swim moment (...) I really felt like I tried my best to understand Duodrop and make her work ( ...) Getting Piper back to me was just I got my identity back. For me, Piper was the person I'd always wanted to be when I was younger," said Niven. [From 04:11 to 05:03]

Triple H made an appearance on WWE RAW last Monday

The new era of WWE has brought several detrimental changes to the product in the past few months under Triple H's leadership. The Game has often graced the fans with his presence on the weekly shows.

On RAW after 'Mania, The King of Kings made an appearance and introduced the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. However, this wasn't the only appearance he made this month on the red brand.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Triple H and Adam Pearce introduced the new World Tag Team Championship and scrapped the old WWE RAW Tag Team Titles, which The Awesome Truth won at WrestleMania XL.

New titles for Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will also likely be unveiled on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

