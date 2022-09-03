"I got a win over Hunter? WTF?"- Former WWE Champion doesn't remember pinning Triple H in RAW match

WWE legend Rob Van Dam doesn't remember his big win over Triple H from two decades ago, if his latest tweet is any indication.

Rob Van Dam is one of the most beloved superstars in the promotion's history. He did quite well during his WWE run and is a former WWE Champion.

In late 2002, Rob Van Dam was given a push on WWE RAW as he feuded with Triple H on the red brand. At the end of the feud, The Game came out victorious over RVD. The former ECW great did have his moments at the top, though.

On the September 2, 2002 edition of WWE RAW, Rob Van Dam and Ric Flair took on Triple H and Chris Jericho in a tag team match. In a surprising outcome, RVD hit a devastating Five-Star Frog Splash on The Cerebral Assassin and pinned him to win the match for his team. The company recently uploaded the finish to the match on its official Twitter handle. The video received an unusual response from Van Dam, who seemingly doesn't remember pinning The Game!

Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"I got a win over Hunter? WTF? Where was I?"

You can check out the tweet below:

Rob Van Dam was Triple H's first feud in his infamous "Reign of Terror"

The Game's "Reign of Terror" was his World Heavyweight title reign during the Ruthless Aggression Era. It kicked off with then-RAW GM Eric Bischoff awarding him the World Heavyweight title on RAW. He then kicked off a feud with Rob Van Dam.

Over the next year or so, The Game put down the likes of Kane, Scott Steiner, Booker T, and Kevin Nash and remained the top guy on the RAW roster. The reign also saw Booker T losing a world title match at WrestleMania XIX, after being insulted by Triple H for weeks.

It's quite interesting that RVD doesn't remember his massive win over the current WWE head of creative. Van Dam was white hot at the time and fans would have loved to see him hold the top title for a brief period.

