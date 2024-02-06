Former WWE Champion responds to fan backlash ahead of RAW

A former WWE Champion has taken to social media to react to the fan backlash ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cody Rhodes will be in action tonight against a familiar rival. The American Nightmare will battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Nakamura attacked Rhodes backstage during a WWE live event over the weekend, and the Bull Rope match was made official by RAW GM Adam Pearce yesterday. Kofi Kingston lost his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther last week and got caught up in the backlash following The Rock's return to Friday Night SmackDown.

Fans have taken WWE to task for seemingly shoving aside Cody Rhodes to have The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend but has passed on the opportunity to face Roman Reigns again so that The Rock could have the marquee match in April.

Kofi Kingston reacted to the backlash today on social media. He shared a comment on WWE's Instagram and joked that he thought the 400 fan responses were for him. The New Day member lauded fans for their passion.

"And here I was thinking there were 430 comments about my match, lol. Man, I love y'all's passion!", he wrote.

Former WWE star EC3 wonders if Cody Rhodes is a top guy

NWA Champion EC3 recently wondered if Cody Rhodes is indeed a top guy after being given so many opportunities.

Rhodes was one of the original EVPs of All Elite Wrestling but departed the company to return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare has since become one of the faces of the promotion but has yet to complete his story.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws last year, EC3 stated that there is a chance that Rhodes simply isn't a top guy. The 40-year-old noted that the veteran has received numerous opportunities to prove his worth, and maybe the company isn't satisfied with the results.

"Maybe, if all these opportunities and he's [Cody Rhodes] still not a top guy, maybe he's not a top guy. I don't know," said EC3. [From 11:10 to 11:16]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Wrestling fans have made their feelings known about Cody Rhodes. They want him to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see if WWE alters their plans for WrestleMania following the incredibly negative backlash from fans.

