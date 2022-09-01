"He doesn't lie" - Former WWE Champion responds to Stone Cold Steve Austin's comments (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre appreciated Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent high praise for himself and Sheamus.

Austin is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. In July, he told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that McIntyre and Sheamus are future WWE Hall of Famers.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, The Scottish Warrior responded to The Texas Rattlesnake’s comments:

“First of all, it’s surreal to see somebody like Stone Cold Steve Austin to say such complimentary things about myself and Sheamus, about seeing us as future Hall of Fame superstars,” said McIntyre. “If you get to know Stone Cold a little bit, you know he doesn’t lie. He tells the truth from his perspective, and that means the world because I know he meant it.” [1:57-2:19]

Watch the video above to hear McIntyre’s thoughts on his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. He also discussed the possibility of facing Steve Austin for the first time.

Drew McIntyre comments on his recent interaction with Steve Austin

Over the last few months, McIntyre has defeated Sheamus at several WWE live events. One of their matches took place on July 10 in Reno, Nevada, at an untelevised Sunday Stunner show.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Support The Scottish Warrior by sporting his official merch bit.ly/3pAxKGq

#WWE #SmackDown Will Drew McIntyre be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief?Support The Scottish Warrior by sporting his official merch #WWE Castle Will Drew McIntyre be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief?Support The Scottish Warrior by sporting his official merch ➡️ bit.ly/3pAxKGq#WWE #SmackDown #WWECastle https://t.co/ycd8SF0VQ2

McIntyre recalled how Steve Austin attended the event and offered advice to superstars after their matches:

“It was also amazing to see him recently. He came to a Reno, Nevada, live event close to where he lives, watched the whole show, and the coolest thing was when some of our older superstars come back they’ll say hi, they’ll stick around for a bit, they’ll check out [the show].” [2:19-2:33]

Austin watched the entire show backstage, including the main event between McIntyre and Sheamus.

“Steve is such a passionate wrestling fan, he sat down right at the monitor like he would back in the day, he watched every single match, he gave advice to anybody that wanted advice, and he stuck around right into the main event, which was myself and Sheamus in a Street Fight,” McIntyre continued. [2:34-2:47]

The lifelong friends asked the WWE icon for some words of wisdom after their match. However, according to McIntyre, he saw no issues with their physical battle:

“Afterwards, we tried to pick his brain and he just told us, ‘Y’all have been doing it long enough, you’ve got this thing.’ Once again, if he felt something he would have told us, and that really meant the world also, but just to see his passion for this industry, I admire that so much.” [2:47-3:02]

McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. At the same event, Sheamus will also be in action against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Do you think McIntyre or Sheamus is more likely to leave Cardiff with a title? Let us know in the comments section.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Clash at the Castle on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 3rd September 2022 from 10:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Steve Austin discusses Drew McIntyre and Sheamus possibly joining the Hall of Fame

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry