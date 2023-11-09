Former WWE champion responsible for Nia Jax return; details on last minute changes to Royal Rumble plans 

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most awaited annual pro wrestling events. Former Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd recently shared details about the 2023 Women's Rumble match.

The multi-woman bout at this year's show saw the surprise return of Nia Jax. Tyson Kidd, who now works as a producer for the company, recently revealed he was responsible for Jax's appearance in the contest.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kidd was asked about the matches he was proud of producing. In response, the veteran mentioned the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble bout. He also detailed how Jax's surprise comeback materialized.

“I was really proud of the Women's Royal Rumble this year. I loved it. I thought all the drama and the suspense at the end with Liv [Morgan], Rhea [Ripley], and Asuka was exactly what we were looking for, and the truth is I had a whole different finish planned using Nia, who I got okayed to come in as a surprise entrant. She wasn't re-signed yet at that point.”

The Samoan star was not signed to WWE at the time of the high-profile event. Kidd revealed that he had a whole different finish planned for the multi-woman contest involving Jax.

“I had a whole different finish involving her. And it got changed, maybe two days before, and um, everything in like, Oh, I'm not going to come up with anything better, you know, felt a little frustrated, not mad at anybody, that's the game. Sometimes, your idea goes through, and sometimes there are little tweaks. And so what's funny is we ended (...) I learned a very, very valuable lesson, and I've come up with a way better finish than the one I had mapped out." (H/T Chris Van Vliet)

WWE star Tyson Kidd confirms he will never wrestle again

The Canadian wrestler was forced to retire from in-ring competition after suffering an injury while competing against Samoa Joe. With many top names with major injuries, like Edge, returning to the squared circle, fans believed they might see Kidd wrestle again. However, that may not be the case.

In the same interview, Kidd said he could still perform numerous moves but didn't want to risk his health by making an in-ring comeback.

“I mean, I know they say never say never. But I've said never for the last eight years. No, the truth is I can probably do some things. I can do like 99% of the moves. I just can't do the actual bump, or you know, and I'm sure maybe I could take a couple, but at what cost?"

Kidd is content with his current role in WWE, as he has produced some of the most memorable women's matches in recent history.

Were you happy with the eventual finish of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

