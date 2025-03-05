Former WWE champion reunites with Trish Stratus following Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus competed in a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Following her in-ring appearance at the premium live event, the veteran recently reunited with four-time Women's Champion Lita.

The two real-life friends were among the top female stars back in the day. Stratus and Lita shared the squared circle and even competed for the gold on multiple occasions. The two Hall of Famers share 11 WWE Women's Championship reigns between them.

Lita recently took to Instagram Stories to post a mirror selfie alongside Trish. The Hall of Famers recently attended the Queen of the Ring movie premiere.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

Lita and Trish Stratus reunite [Photo courtesy: Lita's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer wants Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton to wrestle against each other

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton joined forces with Trish Stratus to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

However, during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, wrestling veteran Booker T claimed he wanted to see the two lock horns with each other at least once. The former world champion noted that competing with the Hall of Famer would be a great learning curve for Stratton.

"[Tiffany Straton] is gonna get so much knowledge out of that. To see her too in the ring [against Trish] at least one time. It would be great to see those guys go out and scrap it up at least one time before Trish wraps it up, before we can't see Trish anymore in that ring. If Trish can do it, I say let her go out there and get it done," he said. [From 4:24 to 4:45]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at The Showcase of The Immortals next month. It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus plays any role in The Buff Barbie's Road to WrestleMania.

