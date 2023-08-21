Former WWE Champion reveals his and Jey Uso's early wrestling earnings

Former WWE Champion Big E recently delved into some stories from when he first began wrestling and revealed his and Jey Uso's early earnings.

Big E and Jey Uso have come a long way from their early days in the WWE and have made it to the top of the main event scene. The two stars have had a long history with each other and have been embroiled in memorable feuds as part of their tag teams, The New Day and The Usos.

The Powerhouse of Positivity, however, shares a much deeper connection with his former rival, Jey Uso, as he recalled in an interview with Steve Fall of Count Media. The eight-time WWE tag team champion revealed he used to help out Jey Uso during their early days in developmental wrestling and shared the amount of money they were making at that time:

"We're talking Circa 2010, I was picking Jey up 'cause he didn't have a car. I would pick him up on the way to practice. You know this is the time we were making 500$ a week," Big E said. (5:53-6:06)

The New Day member then stated how proud he is of seeing his colleagues, including The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, come so far in their WWE career:

"So to see guys that I was with when we were young, trying to make it, trying to figure it all out all these years later over a decade later of knowing those guys to see them in this slot to see them as main eventers just absolutely tearing it up really meant a lot."

Big E and Jey Uso have shared the WWE ring multiple times

Big E has had several clashes in the ring with Jey Uso as part of two different teams, The New Day and The Usos. The two teams had one of the most fierce feuds in WWE back in 2017, with a myriad of matches against one another.

Both tag teams had become a mainstay on Friday Night SmackDown during the 2016 era and were responsible for successfully carrying the tag team divisions on their backs. They have had plenty of matches against one another, but one of their most memorable matches happened inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

The New Day vs. The Usos at Hell in a Cell 2017

The two teams would then go on to develop a deep sense of respect for each other following their fierce rivalry. It's unfortunate that with Big E's critical neck injury hampered the New Day's momentum, and we'll have to hope that he recovers soon so he can get back in the ring against his iconic WWE rivals.

