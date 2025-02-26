Former WWE Champion reveals new name for his duo with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The Scottish Warrior has wrestled as a singles star for the vast majority of his wrestling career. However, former world champion Sheamus recently proposed an interesting name for the duo he forms with the 39-year-old.

McIntyre and Sheamus have been part of several memorable moments over the years. The two real-life friends have spent a lot of time together, training and putting on highly entertaining wrestling matches.

The Scotsman and The Celtic Warrior will participate in a meet & greet today at COSM in Dallas. Sheamus recently took to his X/Twitter account to advertise his upcoming appearance alongside Drew. While referring to him and McIntyre as "The Banger Bros," he noted that the two were back.

"The Banger Bros are Back!" he wrote.

You can check out Sheamus' X/Twitter post below:

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match against John Cena, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and CM Punk. The winner of the high-stakes contest will likely challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE Superstar shares an interesting take on Drew McIntyre's booking

Drew McIntyre is one of the most talked about characters on the roster. The SmackDown Superstar is over with the wrestling fans despite being a heel.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 noted that McIntyre could be pushed after WrestleMania 41. However, the 41-year-old pointed out that he was not sure about the current creative pushes. He further praised Drew, claiming that the company might not focus on the latter that much, given his ability to make everything work.

"Maybe it's just a significant win for Drew and all the other guys are, top guys are tied up. They can push him forward post-mania... But again, I am not too keen on creative. I haven't seen how Priest has definitely been portrayed since he won the title. That was the last time I saw him with any significance... It's that bulletproof spot too... He is so reliable, he is so good that he can be heated up anytime, then you don't make a guy like that a priority, because you know it will work," he said. [From 3:39 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has won only one title since 2021. Unfortunately, that win was also cut short by Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the Scotsman five months later. It remains to be seen when he will win his next championship.

