Former WWE champion reveals why they did not sue Charlotte Flair

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:22 GMT
Charlotte Flair on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair came close to getting sued following what transpired on WWE SmackDown this past Friday. Chelsea Green, who was The Queen's opponent on the blue brand, revealed why she decided not to press charges.

Green and Flair faced off in a singles match on SmackDown after the Secret Hervice interrupted Alexa Bliss' birthday celebrations. While Chelsea Green and her faction members tried to put Charlotte through the birthday cake that the latter got for Bliss, the 14-time women's champion turned the situation around and slammed Chelsea into the cake. Charlotte then put Green into Figure Eight for the win.

Chelsea Green, who has been complaining about the spot since SmackDown, noted on X that she would have sued Charlotte Flair for her actions, but she decided against it because she liked the flavor of the cake.

WWE veteran criticized Charlotte Flair's segment from SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been Allies of Convenience over the last few weeks. Despite their differences, the duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. They took a step towards getting closer to each other on SmackDown, where Flair got a surprise for Little Miss Bliss on her birthday.

However, the interaction did not sit well with Vince Russo. who noted that it felt like the two female stars did not believe in the segment:

"A lot of times, if you write a scene, if you write a promo, if you write a backstage vignette, and bro, the talent is not into it and the talent doesn't believe it, believe in it, bro, it's going to be the drizzling s**ts. And I kind of felt this here like Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, like this is what they were told to do, but even they were like, 'I'm gonna go out there and try to get this thing over, but this thing s***s on paper,'" Russo said.
WWE's decision to pair Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The Queen has become one of the fan favorites since aligning with Little Miss Bliss. The duo even won the tag team championship shortly after joining forces.

