Vince Russo feels 2 major stars didn’t believe in their segment on WWE SmackDown: “This is what they were told to do” (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown dealt with the fallout from SummerSlam 2025 and set the stage for the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned at SummerSlam as the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were out in the ring for a double celebration on this week's episode of SmackDown. In addition to celebrating their tag title win, they were also celebrating Alexa Bliss' birthday, but veteran writer Vince Russo feels that they didn't believe in the segment.
He made the statement on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Being a former writer for the WWE, he stated that any segment written by the writers won't work if the talent involved doesn't believe in it, and he felt that was the case with the Charlotte and Alexa segment last night.
"A lot of times, if you write a scene, if you write a promo, if you write a backstage vignette, and bro, the talent is not into it and the talent doesn't believe it, believe in it, bro, it's going to be the drizzling s**ts. And I kind of felt this here like Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, like this is what they were told to do, but even they were like, 'I'm gonna go out there and try to get this thing over, but this thing s***s on paper,'" Russo said. [21:08 onwards]
Their segment in the ring was interrupted by former Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, and her Secret Hervice. Their interaction led to a match being announced between Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green, which Flair won after reversing the Unpretty-her into Alexa's birthday cake and making Chelsea tap out to the Figure-eight leglock.
