Vince Russo feels 2 major stars didn’t believe in their segment on WWE SmackDown: “This is what they were told to do” (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown dealt with the fallout from SummerSlam 2025 and set the stage for the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned at SummerSlam as the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Ad

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were out in the ring for a double celebration on this week's episode of SmackDown. In addition to celebrating their tag title win, they were also celebrating Alexa Bliss' birthday, but veteran writer Vince Russo feels that they didn't believe in the segment.

He made the statement on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Being a former writer for the WWE, he stated that any segment written by the writers won't work if the talent involved doesn't believe in it, and he felt that was the case with the Charlotte and Alexa segment last night.

Ad

Trending

"A lot of times, if you write a scene, if you write a promo, if you write a backstage vignette, and bro, the talent is not into it and the talent doesn't believe it, believe in it, bro, it's going to be the drizzling s**ts. And I kind of felt this here like Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, like this is what they were told to do, but even they were like, 'I'm gonna go out there and try to get this thing over, but this thing s***s on paper,'" Russo said. [21:08 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Their segment in the ring was interrupted by former Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, and her Secret Hervice. Their interaction led to a match being announced between Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green, which Flair won after reversing the Unpretty-her into Alexa's birthday cake and making Chelsea tap out to the Figure-eight leglock.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE