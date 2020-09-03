Rob Van Dam may be a former WWE Champion, but he is also currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling's roster, where he occupies a very prominent role. Rob Van Dam signed a deal with IMPACT Wrestling only a year ago and has since enjoyed his time working in the company. Recently, Rob Van Dam appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, where he talked about his plans for the future.

Sami Callihan derrota a RVD en una buena lucha. Luego de la lucha, RVD y Katie Forbes atacan a Callihan con una silla y una lluvia de golpes. RVD sigue luciendo fantástico en el cuadrilátero. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TherealRVD @TheKatieForbes pic.twitter.com/tjVwTq1z4z — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) September 2, 2020

Rob Van Dam on retiring from wrestling; his wrestling future

Rob Van Dam talked about staying with IMPACT Wrestling for the foreseeable future and that he had stopped taking things personally even if IMPACT did release him.

"Not thinking about changing spaces and I have no idea if I'm going to be with them for a while," RVD admitted. "I don't look that far ahead, so I can say for the foreseeable future, that I'll be with them. I don't have any plans of leaving. Having said that, if the relationship ends, then I also won't be like shot. It always throws me for a loop when they're surprised that people you let go or fired. 'Oh my God, I can't believe so and so.' I'm like, I believe it. I've been the business 30 years. It happens, although I've never gotten fired in my life, but I am one of if not the most expensive guy in the dressing room. When they use me, they don't even have me and Katie [Forbes] on the entrance. She noticed on the intro."

Rob Van Dam went on to reveal that when it came to his future in wrestling, he was choosing not to worry about it. He said that he no longer cared about everything.

"So when I watch stuff like that, it's like, I don't know some of these decisions. I don't know if they are trying to get a rub off me and and then handle on their own or whatever, but I'm easygoing with whatever their plans are. So the good thing about all that is not really having any emotional investment in too much. In other words not giving a bleep. There's a book I recommend 'The Simple Art of Not Giving a Bleep.' I recommend it. It's an audio book on YouTube too, and I listen to it. I'm like dude, this is such a good way to explain to people like quit stressing out. You have so many f's you can give. You got to be choosy about where you give them. Don't care about everything."