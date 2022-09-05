Former WWE Champion's daughter shares an interesting backstage photo of Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns was spotted backstage with WWE producer Michael Hayes and Hall of Famer Bret Hart at Clash at The Castle, seemingly planning his big match.

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre.

WWE legend Bret Hart was in attendance at Clash at the Castle with his daughter. His daughter shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle.

In one of the pictures that Hart's daughter shared, Reigns can be seen seemingly putting together his Clash at the Castle match with WWE producer Michael Hayes. Paul Heyman and Bret Hart are also visible in the picture.

Roman Reigns has quite a bit of creative pull in WWE

Reigns is hands down the biggest superstar in WWE today. He has beaten the very best over the past two years, sells tons of merch on a regular basis, and boasts a massive fan following.

He has spoken up in the past about not needing approval from WWE's higher-ups when it comes to storylines:

“No, because I’m responsible, and I’ve handled that responsibility for years now. They trust me. I’d never go out there and say anything that would affect our business. That’s the key. And that’s especially at the time we’re in right now with the guard shifting, it’s key that Triple H can see that in a lot of these younger people. You have seen those slip-ups. You have seen those little live conundrums happen to people out there using words.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Reigns and McIntyre beat the tar out of each other for about 30 minutes at Clash at the Castle. The match was marred by interference from Solo Sikoa, who helped Reigns defeat McIntyre and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Did you like how things turned out at WWE Clash at the Castle? Would you have preferred to see Drew McIntyre defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

