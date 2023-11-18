Former WWE Champion's prediction about Virat Kohli comes true after 304 days

A former WWE Champion's manifestation in regard to Virat Kohli has finally come to life after 304 days.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre, who recently turned heel on this week's Monday Night RAW and joined forces with The Judgment Day for Survivor Series WarGames.

Despite his recent heel turn, The Scottish Warrior sent a heartfelt gesture of congratulations to cricketing maestro Virat Kohli on breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record by scoring his historic 50th ODI century and to the Indian cricket team on their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final victory on November 15th.

Surprisingly, earlier this year, on January 16th, McIntyre took to his social media and envisioned Virat Kohli surpassing Tendulkar's milestone record of 49 centuries in 50-over internationals.

WWE India took to Instagram and hailed Drew McIntyre's uncanny ability to foresee Virat Kohli's remarkable achievement.

"Manifestation in its purest. @dmcintyrewwe really predicted @virat.kohli's history-making record of most ODI Centuries back in January this year!"

Check out the post below:

Drew McIntyre's heel turn came after WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Scottish Warrior has been a two-time world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. However, McIntyre won the title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, which was in front of an empty arena at the Performance Center during the pandemic era.

The 38-year-old star also claimed that The Bloodline cost him the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event in 2022 against Roman Reigns. Drew recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of RAW, as the latter told the former to move on from his issues with The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior faced each other at Crown Jewel 2023, but the latter could not get the job done as Rollins retained the title.

During the feud between the male stars, Rhea Ripley had been trying to get McIntyre on her side, which finally came to fruition on RAW this week when he cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

With Drew now on Judgment Day's side, it remains to be seen who will be the fifth member of Team Cody for Survivor Series WarGames.

What did you think of Drew McIntyre's prediction about Virat Kohli? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.