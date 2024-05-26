Former WWE champion's wife reacts to major win at King and Queen of the Ring 

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is in the books. After the event, Gunther's wife shared her reaction to The Ring General's historic win inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

The 36-year-old locked horns with Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. The two superstars traded blows in a hard-fought battle, which ended with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion scoring the win via roll-up in a controversial spot.

After Gunther was crowned as the King of the Ring, his wife, Jinny, took to Instagram stories to share her reaction. The former WWE star shared a graphic to congratulate The Ring General on his impressive win:

"👏👑👏," she wrote.

You can check out the screenshot of Jinny's Instagram Story below:

A screengrab of the Instagram Story.

Gunther defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso in the previous rounds of the prestigious tournament. On the other hand, Randy Orton went through AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga to advance into the final.

WWE Superstar was confident about Gunther becoming the King of the Ring

Gunther has been one of the most dominant performers in WWE in recent years. Ahead of the final bout, his Imperium teammate Ludwig Kaiser had predicted The Ring General's win at the Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with Title Sports Network ahead of King and Queen of the Ring, the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion claimed that Gunther has succeeded in every stage of his career. He further stated that he was confident that his Imperium leader would become the new King of the Ring:

"Well, you know, obviously, I know what The Ring General can do. I've known him [Gunther] for so many years, and I've seen him on every stage, and he succeeded on every stage. So I have no doubt in my mind that also this trip to Saudi Arabia is going to be a successful one for The Ring General," he said.

The final of the King of the Ring marked another loss for Randy Orton at Premium Live Events. The Viper has yet to win a match at the PLEs since winning the WarGames on his return to in-ring action at Survivor Series last year.

