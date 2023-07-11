Former WWE Champion says he is "back" following huge win on RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW was an eventful show featuring numerous exciting matches and segments. After a recent string of losses, former world champion The Miz finally regained some momentum on the red brand.

On July 10, 2023, The A-Lister defeated his former ally, Tommaso Ciampa, in a hard-fought No Disqualification match. However, it wasn't a clean victory for Miz, as he received some outside help from Bronson Reed.

Speaking to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, The Miz put the whole locker room on notice after his win over Ciampa. He was quoted as saying:

“I went through a table. I went through chairs. Look at my back, get a close-up, bumps, bruises, bleeding, it doesn’t matter. I am the toughest man in WWE.” Miz added: “So everybody in the WWE is on announcement, I am a winner, and I am back.” (From 0:26 to 0:57)

The Miz's victory over The Blackheart marked the former's first televised win in 2023. It will be interesting to see what's next in their storied rivalry.

WWE Hall of Famer praises The Miz

Having been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for almost 20 years now, The A-Lister has gained the respect of many top names within the business.

One star who appreciates The Miz's skillset in the ring is Edge. The Hall of Famer recently praised his former rival while speaking to WWE's YouTube Channel.

"It was just fun [working with Miz], which is what it should be. Mike is just so giving, and he just gets it, man. The most versatile guy ever on our roster, without a doubt." (From 22:25 to 22:40)

Although many were critical of The Miz when he first signed for the company, he is currently one of the most tenured names on the roster. From being the only two-time Grand Slam Champion under the new format to main-eventing WrestleMania, The A-Lister has done it all in the industry.

