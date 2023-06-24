Edge names 42-year-old WWE star as the "most versatile" guy on the roster

The WWE Universe loves Edge. The Rated-R Superstar has created numerous iconic moments over the past two decades in the company as a performer. The former World Champion recently praised The Miz and called him the most versatile guy on the roster.

In 2021, The Miz was The Rated-R Superstar's final feud of the year after Edge defeated Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The two stars went at each other in a one-on-one match at WWE Day 1 2022 and a mixed tag match with their respective wives at the Royal Rumble later that month.

This week, the 11-time world champion completed 25 years in the industry. While recently rewatching some of the iconic moments of his career on WWE's YouTube channel, The Ultimate Opportunist praised The A-Lister and called him the most versatile guy on the roster. Check it out:

"It was just fun, which is what it should be. Mike is just so giving and he just gets it, man. The most versatile guy ever on our roster, without a doubt." (From 22:25 to 22:40)

Last month, The Rated-R Superstar made a sporadic appearance on SmackDown, where he competed and lost to AJ Styles.

RVD wanted to defeat John Cena without WWE Hall of Famer Edge's help

A couple of months after Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, RVD became the second superstar to win the coveted briefcase. Instead of surprising the champion, Van Dam announced his cash-in for ECW One Night Stand 2006.

Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam mentioned how he wanted to beat John Cena fair and square without any outside interference. Check it out:

"I remember wishing at the time that Edge wouldn't have come in and helped for the finish. Maybe that was just an ego thing. I might have just thought, 'I should have beat him square.' Like I didn't [need] any help because 'I'm at my best. I'm the whole F'n show. I'm back baby!' That's what it felt like, like I was back. It's amazing how your mind and body and spirit are all connected when you really feel good about something. Boom!"

Unfortunately, RVD's title reign ended around three weeks after it began when Edge defeated him and John Cena to win the title.

