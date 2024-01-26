Former WWE Champion says he's looking forward to facing John Cena one more time before he retires

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has shared that he would love to wrestle John Cena again before the latter hangs up his boots for good.

The Cenation Leader revealed in a recent interview that he's going to retire very soon before he turns 50. He's regarded by many as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, as he's had a significant impact on the industry. He and The Phenomenal One have faced each other three times in WWE, two of which were won by the SmackDown star.

During a recent appearance on The Collection with Brad Gilmore, AJ Styles stated that he would be interested in sharing the ring with John Cena one more time and noted that they have great chemistry in the ring.

"I think there's a lot of us that would like to mix it up with Cena one last time and I'm definitely one of those guys. We had some chemistry that I can't explain, two guys - maybe it's opposites attract, I guess you would say and me and John are definitely that kind of dance partners where it was always fun getting in the ring with him, it was always big, it was always special and it was always great. So I look forward to hopefully, before he retires, jumping in the ring with him one more time," said Styles. [5:40-6:12]

AJ Styles on what makes John Cena one of the greatest of all time

The 16-time world champion is officially regarded by WWE as the G.O.A.T. His last match was at Crown Jewel 2023, where he lost to The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

During the interview, AJ Styles was asked what makes John Cena great. He responded by saying:

"He's smart. He's probably one of the smartest guys to ever be in the ring. I don't know what his IQ is but I would venture to say it's very close to being a genius. He's just smart, quick-witted and knows how to get things done. [John Cena] listens to the crowd, he's one of the best I've ever been in the ring with and I'm not saying that he's one of the best wrestlers but he knows how to entertain a crowd better than anyone I've ever been with," said Styles. [6:29-6:55]

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is scheduled to compete in the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you like to see another match between AJ Styles and John Cena? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Collection and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.