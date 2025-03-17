Former WWE champion says "no yeet" to Jey Uso; sends a warning message to The Yeet Master

Jey Uso has received a warning message from former WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory. The two superstars are set to lock horns on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Yeet Master was involved in a backstage segment with Theory and Grayson Waller several weeks ago. The segment concluded with Jey Superkicking Waller, which set up a match between them. Jey was victorious over Waller on last week's RAW before Theory ambushed him.

On X, Theory sent a three-word warning message to Jey, claiming he won't be yeeting on RAW.

"No Yeet Tonight," wrote Theory.

Matt Camp discussed Jey Uso's upcoming title match against Gunther

Matt Camp believes WWE has done a great job in terms of Gunther's character work leading up to WrestleMania 41. The Ring General will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, who earned his title shot after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Camp stated that WWE needed to ensure they didn't overshadow Jey's moment at WrestleMania 41, backing him to walk out as the new champion. Camp said:

"You just gotta be careful to not take away from a moment that I think Jey has earned. That, I think initially, I wasn't a fan of putting him up there with Gunther, but they've done a good job of kinda going Gunther saying, 'Hey, this is gonna hurt my legacy. No, I'm gonna end this ridiculousness.' And Gunther has been the perfect monster heel. He's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, so when Jey, I think will beat him, you gotta make sure that moment is gonna be a big da*n deal and doesn't get overshadowed by Roman, Punk, and Seth."

Jey Uso has a chance to win his first singles WWE world championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

