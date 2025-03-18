Former WWE Champion says he's not retiring anytime soon

A former WWE Champion recently addressed his in-ring future. He said he isn't planning on retiring anytime soon.

Rob Van Dam hasn't been very active in wrestling lately. He is currently under a Legends contract but hasn't wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion in over a decade. RVD last appeared in a WWE capacity during Royal Rumble 2025, where he was seen in the crowd along with other legends. However, at 54, he isn't getting any younger and has expressed his desire to wrestle in the company again before it's done and dusted.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rob Van Dam clarified that he isn't retired from in-ring competition and he doesn't think he will ever be.

“I don’t [think I am], and I don’t think I will. That’s how I feel right now. I feel like even if I don’t take wrestling bookings anymore, I don’t think I’ll make a big deal out of retirement. Because when wrestlers retire and they end up coming back and wrestling anyway. ‘No, I want one more match.’ For me, that is completely eating up the credibility that I had in wrestling retirement matches. I doubt that I’ll ever feel like, ‘No, I’m going to be different. I never want to wrestle right now. I’m done.’ I just see me is just going with the flow. And someday, when you say, are you still wrestling? I might say, It’s been six years, and then I might have a match,” he said.

Will WWE legend RVD appear at WrestleMania 41?

Speaking on a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD teased the idea of showing up at WrestleMania 41.

The WWE veteran referenced popular rapper Travis Scott's recent actions while appearing for the Stamford-based promotion, and noted that The Show of Shows happens to fall on 4/20 this year. He also noted the fact that he lives in Las Vegas, which is also the destination for this year's extravaganza.

"That's awesome that in 2025 that Travis Scott was smoking a blunt on Monday Night RAW. I think that's super cool. Who knows what's coming next? But if I understand right, I think I’ve heard that WrestleMania is on 4/20 this year. [...] I happen to live in Las Vegas," he said.

With WrestleMania 41 precisely a month away, it is unlikely that Triple H would bring back RVD for another match. However, a surprise appearance from the WWE legend cannot be completely ruled out.

