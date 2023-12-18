Former WWE champion is secretly behind AJ Styles and 2 other heel turns in a "crazy storyline", according to fans

AJ Styles left the WWE Universe stunned by attacking fan-favorite LA Knight after his surprise return on SmackDown last week.

However, WWE fans are convinced a top heel is secretly behind The Phenomenal One's heel turn, and it is none other than Karrion Kross. The latest speculations suggest the creative team could be brewing an interesting storyline featuring the former NXT Champion.

Kross's run since his WWE return to the Triple H regime has been underwhelming, but things are seemingly set to change. Although he wasn't booked strongly on SmackDown, one can't help but see a pattern in his previous feuds with top superstars.

Fans cited the examples of Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and AJ Styles, who all turned heel following their feuds with Karrion Kross. Nakamura set the red brand on fire since turning to the dark side, with the creative amping up his overall booking, including matches and promos. Having targetted Seth Rollins in the past, the King of Strong Style is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre has been hunting Jey Uso, still blaming the former Bloodline member for the atrocities of the Roman Reigns-led faction that victimized the Scottish Warrior. AJ Styles returned on SmackDown last week for the first time since late November and attacked Roman Reigns. But he went one step beyond after punching LA Knight in the middle of the ring.

Interestingly, all three superstars were babyfaces during their feud with Karrion Kross but quickly transformed characters after their rivalry. Fans believe this could be a "crazy storyline" in the works, with Kross quietly responsible for the massive shifts.

Many were intrigued by the idea and argued that it should be weaved into Karrion Kross' storyline on SmackDown to make things interesting if it isn't already a part of the plan.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Kross seemingly manipulating the strings behind the scenes:

Several noted how The Bloodline "began to crumble" soon after the interaction between Roman Reigns and Karrion Kross. WWE fans believe the storyline could tie all bits together and turn Kross into a character similar to late superstar Bray Wyatt's iconic The Fiend.

Karrion Kross is reportedly set for a revamp on WWE SmackDown

Although Karrion Kross was widely considered one of the most promising prospects under Triple H, he has struggled to create the same success on the main roster. However, the latest backstage reports have claimed that the SmackDown heel is set to undergo a massive character change on the blue brand.

A video package aired on SmackDown earlier this month, teasing Kross's new beginnings after losing his first match on television in four months. Fans were disappointed with the result, but Kross came back firing, claiming a massive change is in the works.

He seemingly put the roster on notice while teasing a new, more intense gimmick alongside his partner, Scarlett Bordeaux. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre's turns will be linked back to Kross following the change in his gimmick on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Karrion Kross is set for a character change soon? Sound off below.