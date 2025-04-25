  • home icon
  Former WWE champion sends 2-word message to Charlotte Flair; wants to return after 1,183 days to face The Queen

Former WWE champion sends 2-word message to Charlotte Flair; wants to return after 1,183 days to face The Queen

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 25, 2025 10:12 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion

A legendary former WWE champion recently took to social media to express her desire to face Charlotte Flair. It is none other than the former Divas Champion Mickie James.

Mickie James is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend last competed inside the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28, 2022. Although she hasn't stepped inside the Stamford-based promotion ring in quite some time, she continues to work with World Wrestling Entertainment as she recently became a part of the company's series called LFG (Legends & Future Greats).

Charlotte Flair recently took to X/Twitter to send a message, seemingly suggesting that she wasn't bothered by her recent controversy and wanted to just wrestle.

"IDK. I’m just going to wrestle," Flair wrote.

Check out her post below:

This post caught Mickie James' attention, and she left a comment on it. The former WWE Women's Champion sent out a challenge to Charlotte Flair with a two-word message.

"Fight me," James commented.

Check out her comment below:

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to completely change Charlotte Flair's character

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said he believed Charlotte Flair relied too much on her father's legacy and she tried to imitate Ric Flair in her on-screen persona.

Mantell added that The Queen's character should change if WWE wanted to make money off her.

"I think she relied too much on the Flair name," Mantell said. "I think she patterns her work after Ric a little bit. It doesn't fit. I don't think it's ever fit with her. But her interviews with little Tiffany, I think it was perceived as bullying. They disliked her so much they didn't even boo her. I don't think there's any money with Charlotte unless they just totally overhaul her."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte Flair's future after she lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
