WWE cannot make money with Charlotte Flair, veteran says

Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE's most prominent stars since joining the main roster from NXT in 2015. However, according to legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell, The Queen's days at the top of the women's division could be numbered.

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match before unsuccessfully challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The rivalry blurred the lines between fiction and reality, with both women reportedly going off-script to aim personal digs at each other.

Mantell said on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast that Flair is no longer the draw she once was. He also questioned why she bases her on-screen persona on her father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

"I think she relied too much on the Flair name," Mantell said. "I think she patterns her work after Ric a little bit. It doesn't fit. I don't think it's ever fit with her. But her interviews with little Tiffany, I think it was perceived as bullying. They disliked her so much they didn't even boo her. I don't think there's any money with Charlotte unless they just totally overhaul her." [1:36:21 – 1:36:59]

Flair's WrestleMania 41 match was one of the biggest talking points heading into the event. On April 4, the storyline created a buzz when Stratton referenced the 14-time Women's Champion's real-life divorces during a controversial SmackDown segment.

Dutch Mantell thinks Charlotte Flair lacked professionalism

A week before Tiffany Stratton's viral comment, many thought Charlotte Flair purposely made her opponent look bad during a split-screen interview segment.

Reflecting on that moment, Dutch Mantell believes the experienced star should have been more professional:

"They had a problem with her [Charlotte Flair] when they gave her her first angle. You know, the talking back and forth, her and Tiffany, they had a problem with her, and if you've gotta babysit somebody like that, supposed to be a pro, she knows better." [1:37:18 – 1:37:33]

In the same podcast episode, Mantell explained why Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena failed to live up to the hype.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

