Former WWE champion sends out bold message after adding to his team on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown last week was a packed show. It saw the return of The Rock, but elsewhere on the card, a former WWE Champion found a new ally.

The former champion in question is Bobby Lashley. Lashley's faction, The Pride, added a new member on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After the show, stable member Montez Ford sent out a bold message on social media.

On the most recently concluded episode of the blue brand, The Pride was scheduled to lock horns against Karrion Kross' faction, The Final Testament, in a six-man tag team match. However, a huge brawl broke out before the referee could start the contest.

As soon as The Pride started gaining the upper hand, Karrion Kross' wife Scarlett jumped on the back of Bobby Lashley. To even the odds, B-Fab made her way to the ring and hit Scarlett with a devastating kick. It resulted in The Final Testament retreating from the ringside.

Following the much-talked-about edition of SmackDown, former WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford took to his Instagram to send out a bold message. The 33-year-old posted a picture of himself alongside The Street Profit's teammate Angelo Dawkins and wrote the following caption:

"DON’T INCLUDE US ON NO “WE” CONVOS UNLESS YOU SPEAKING ON “WE” BOUT TO REMIND Y’ALL WHO TF WE ARE, wrote Montez Ford.

B-Fab had been involved in backstage segments with Bobby Lashley for quite some time. Her inclusion in The Pride has now evened up the number's game. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between the two factions unfolds after the former Hit Row member's addition to The Pride.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair opens up on her experience shooting for her upcoming project with Montez Ford

Montez Ford and his wife, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, have been working on a reality television show named Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The recently launched show follows the personal and professional lives of the two superstars.

Speaking on a recent edition of Casual Conversation with The Classic, Bianca Belair shared her experience shooting for the show:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Bianca Belair said.

