Former WWE champion sends cryptic message ahead of RAW

A former WWE champion recently sent out a cryptic message on social media ahead of the upcoming go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before Elimination Chamber. The superstar in question is Montez Ford.

The 33-year-old superstar and his better half, Bianca Belair, attended the UFC 298 pay-per-view in Anaheim, California, on February 17, 2024. Ilia Topuria took on Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight Title in the main event. Topuria defeated his opponent via a knockout in the second round to become the new champion.

Montez Ford recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside real-life partner Bianca Belair from the UFC event. The former WWE Tag Team Champion wrote a cryptic message in the caption:

"AT THIS POINT IF I WERE YOU, I WOULD HATE ME TOO. 😈 DON’T ASK ABOUT MY LIFE, JUST KNOW EVERYTHING… GUCCI #UFC298," he wrote.

Montez Ford, his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley are currently involved in a feud with The Final Testament featuring Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain. Former Hit-Row member B-Fab recently joined forces with The All Mighty's group to take out Scarlett.

Bianca Belair opens up about working with Montez Ford outside WWE

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair have been working on a reality television show named Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which follows the personal and professional lives of the two professional wrestlers.

Speaking on a recent edition of Casual Conversation with The Classic, Bianca Belair opened up about her experience shooting for the show. The EST of WWE further revealed her and her husband's real-life personalities.

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Bianca Belair said.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to be a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the premium live event in Perth. The winner of the match will challenge the Women's World Champion for the title at WrestleMania XL.

