Former WWE champion sends cryptic message to The Bloodline ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar recently sent a warning message to The Bloodline ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Angelo Dawkins.

On last week's episode of WWE's blue brand, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a tag team match as the main event for the night between The Bloodline and the team featuring all three challengers to Roman Reigns' title at Royal Rumble, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

However, the absence of The Tribal Chief meant that the heel faction had to find a teammate for themselves before the commencement of the main event. Paul Heyman tried his best to get a superstar to join the team, but to no avail. In order to level the odds, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked Randy Orton during his entrance. However, The Viper returned later on during the match and pinned Jimmy Uso to win the bout for his team.

While trying to recruit a superstar for the main event, Paul Heyman approached multiple superstars on WWE's SmackDown roster, including Bobby Lashley and his faction, The Pride, only to get a negative response from The Almighty.

Lashley's faction member Angelo Dawkins recently took to Instagram to send a warning message to The Bloodline. The 33-year-old posted an image of Paul Heyman talking to Bobby Lashley standing alongside The Street Profits from last week.

"They gone learn," wrote Angelo Dawkins.

You can check the Instagram post below:

With The Pride currently involved in a feud against Krrion Kross' The Final Testament and The Tribal Chief looking to defend his title, the two groups might not cross paths anytime soon. But last week's segment might be a perfect setup for a rivalry between the two groups on future editions of WWE SmackDown.

Bill Apter is concerned about The Street Profits' current run on WWE SmackDown

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter praised The Street Profits for their in-ring abilities.

However, the veteran journalist believes their association with Lashley has hurt them instead of elevating their status in the company:

"I like the Street Profits. I like what they were before this whole gimmick thing. They were a good wrestling team. We thought they were going to split up and be singles. I'm not sure [that] I really love this whole gimmick they have got here. I don't know where it's going. But they are so talented in the ring, and this whole thing that they are doing with Lashley. I don't know; I think it has lowered them rather than making them more noticeable," explained Bill Apter.

