Former WWE Champion sends a five-word message to Drew McIntyre ahead of his World Title match

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of his title match at Clash at the Castle, Sheamus took to social media to send a message to the Scotsman.

Sheamus is currently feuding with Ludwig Kaiser on Monday Night RAW. Since returning to WWE post-WrestleMania XL, he has shared the ring with notable names, including Guther, to whom he lost in the King of the Ring tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Sheamus commented on McIntyre's post and sent a five-word message aimed at the former World Heavyweight Champion:

"Is that a royal 'we'?" wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' Instagram comment:

Konnan believes CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre's previous reign with the title ended within five minutes after Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion at WrestleMania XL.

According to Konnan, McIntyre's arch-rival, CM Punk, will cost McIntyre the title match at Clash at the Castle. Speaking on the K100 podcast, he predicted the following:

"I'm not sure why Punk has not been on the shows lately, because he's always in a great to good segment. Maybe they don't want to expose him too much but he hasn't been there in like 10 years, right? The fact, see if you agree with me on this, the fact that Drew keeps mentioning him makes me think that Punk is gonna f*ck him in that Castle match."

The rematch between McIntyre and Priest was made official during the broadcast of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. Priest, who has successfully defended the title in France against Jey Uso, would aim for another successful title defense overseas.

