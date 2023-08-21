Former WWE Champion sends an interesting message to Edge after off-air moment goes viral on Twitter

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Edge competed in his "last" match on his current contract. He defeated Sheamus after an incredible contest between the two veterans.

Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior sent a message to his latest opponent after gifting him shillelagh during an off-air moment.

Videos and clips of the post-match exchange between the two men went quickly viral on social media. In reaction to it, Sheamus tweeted an interesting message:

"Cut a stout blackthorn to banish ghosts and goblins on the.." wrote Sheamus

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the possibility of Edge leaving WWE for AEW

Dutch Mantell recently talked about the possibility of Edge jumping ship to AEW once his current WWE contract expires.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that The Rated-R Superstar could look for a stint in AEW and under Tony Khan's promotion. However, he believes that it's still early days to comment on Edge's future in the professional wrestling business. Mantell said:

"Is he done? Never say never in this business. Now he's got a blank check to go where he wants to go. The only place to put enough zeroes on that blank check would be Tony Khan and AEW. I think him showing up in London [At All In] is too soon, way too soon. But we'll see, I don't know the answer. Neither one of us knows the answer. Hell, he may not even know the answer right now."

Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer and is a multi-time world champion. Earlier this year, he faced and defeated Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

In recent weeks, he has also shared the screen with Grayson Waller, whom he defeated on the blue brand.

