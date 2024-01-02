Former WWE Champion sends message ahead of RAW: DAY 1

Heading into the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, a WWE Superstar recently sent out a message via social media.

WWE is all set to start the year with a stacked-up show. RAW: DAY 1 will feature two championship matches, with Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. On the women's side, Ivy Nile will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Former WWE Women's Champions Nia Jax and Becky Lynch will go up against each other for the very first time. Elsewhere, Natalya and Tegan Nox will take on the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to earn an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Natalya took to Instagram Stories to send a message to her partner ahead of their big match. The former Divas Champion shared the match graphic with a three-word message for Tegan Nox:

"We've got this, @nixonnewell !!!!!!," Natalya wrote.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious to become the #1 contender for the Women's Tag Team Championships. To jog your memory, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new champions on the December 18th edition of RAW.

WWE Superstar Natalya opens up on her match against Ronda Rousey

Natalya challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Title on the December 24th, 2018, taped show of the Red brand. The match originally took place a week before, just hours after Natalya had won an eight-woman Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter to open up about her match against the former UFC fighter. She shared some intriguing details regarding the fight and stated that she was proud of this particular match:

"We did the gauntlet match first for the live show. And then an hour later did the title match with Ronda for the taped show. I’m so proud of that match with Ronda because we did it on the fly and she trusted me so much. Meant the world❤️," Natalya wrote.

