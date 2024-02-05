Former WWE Champion sends out one-word tease ahead of RAW

A former WWE Champion recently sent out a teaser message on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Jinder Mahal.

The 37-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company on RAW: DAY 1 to play the perfect foil for The Rock's massive return, as the Hollywood star teased a potential feud with Roman Reigns. The Modern Day Maharaja then got involved in an altercation with Seth Rollins the following week. Mahal challenged The Visionary for a match for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the leader of Indus Sher failed to score a win.

On the RAW before Royal Rumble, all three members of Indus Sher were seen talking to Adam Pearce in a backstage segment. Surprisingly, none of the three entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand, Jinder Mahal took to Instagram to send a cryptic message. The former United States Champion shared a couple of pictures of himself with a one-word message in the caption.

"Archenemy…," wrote Mahal.

Jinder's words might be directed at one of his long-term rivals, and the Modern Day Maharaja might confront the said enemy on the upcoming episode of RAW.

RAW Superstar calls out WWE for overlooking him over the years

Jinder Mahal has had a highly inconsistent career. From winning the WWE Championship to going without a televised match for months, The Modern Day Maharaja has seen it all.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump ahead of his recent match against Seth Rollins, the former 24/7 Champion stated he had been overlooked throughout his career and pointed out that the Stamford-based company never advertised him like other top superstars.

"I am going to bet that WWE overlooked me...When was the last time you saw The Modern Day Maharaja's face on any promotional material? PLE posters, we've got the trucks that tour The United States; never has the face of The Modern Day Maharaja been presented in any way. We walk into these arenas and have these 'Welcome to WWE' signs; you see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, [and] Charlotte Flair. You will never see the face of The Modern Day Maharaja. You will never see The Indus Sher," said Mahal.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja following his absence from the Rumble despite having a championship opportunity against Seth Rollins last month.

Will Jinder Mahal work his way to another title win? Let us know in the comments section below.

