Former WWE champion sends a warning ahead of major title match on RAW

WWE Superstar Otis has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn shocked the wrestling world at Wrestlemania 40 when he ended the historical reign of Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion. A key factor in Zayn's victory was the training he had received from Chad Gable, who brought forth valuable experience from his past encounters with The Ring General.

In exchange for his help, Zayn has extended a title opportunity to Gable for his Intercontinental Championship, scheduled for the upcoming episode of RAW. Ahead of this clash, Gable's Alpha Academy stablemate Otis took to Twitter to send a warning to Zayn, advising him to be vary of the former US Olympian.

"Ohhh YEAAA. Little Message from The #1 GUY Sammy. For Coach Gable. WATCH THOSE HIPS BABE. USA Olympian HIPS!!!!!!! PURE K@RNAGE," Otis wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable also sent a message ahead of WWE RAW

Chad Gable will vie for his first singles title in WWE as he takes on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, set to take place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Gable has issued a clear message ahead of this pivotal match. He stated that the free lessons he's provided to Zayn in recent weeks are over. Gable emphasized that it's now his moment to demonstrate why he is the master, with Zayn playing the role of the apprentice.

"Free lessons are over for Sami. Time for him to find out why I’ll always be the master as he remains the apprentice. Get a ticket. Now," Chad Gable wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to witness whether Chad Gable can overcome the hometown advantage and secure a victory to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Who do you think is going to come out on top on WWE RAW tonight? Sami Zayn Chad Gable 0 votes View Discussion