[Potential Spoiler] Former WWE Champion set to appear on RAW for the first time in over four years

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (aka JBL) is reportedly scheduled for this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

JBL seemingly teased a return to TV programming on the September 2 edition of SmackDown. Though he was not explicitly shown on camera, his limo picked up a dejected Happy Corbin and drove away. This was also Corbin's last appearance on the blue brand to date. The former NXT star could reportedly be repackaged soon.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has major plans in store for the former World Champion on RAW, which includes a full entrance, complete with horns on a limo.

After retiring from the in-ring competition in 2019, John Bradshaw Layfield was part of the company's commentatory team for several years. Despite stepping down from the SmackDown commentary team in September 2017, he has made sporadic appearances over the years.

He was last seen on RAW in 2018, where he was shown playing poker backstage with other legends and superstars.

JBL recently teased managing Happy Corbin in WWE

JBL was one of the most despicable heels of his time. His promo skills paired with unmatched charisma made him one of the most disliked characters in professional wrestling.

While he may have hung up his boots, the Hall of Famer could still guide younger talents as a manager. JBL recently blostered the rumors of him joining forces with Happy Corbin when WWE sent out a tweet asking fans what they would get Corbin for his birthday. Layfield responded with "A Manager?"

Happy Corbin has been in a slump lately. He last competed in a televised match in August where he was defeated by Ricochet. He was also on the losing end of his match against Pat McAfee at Summerslam, and his last singles victory came way back in June.

With Rey Mysterio switching brands on last week's SmackDown, it is speculated that Corbin could take his place on RAW. While his involvement with JBL is still unknown, a program with the WWE Hall of Famer could do wonders for the former NXT star.

