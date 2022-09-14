JBL seemingly offers to manage current WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer JBL seems to have offered to manage SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin.

Ever since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, Corbin has struggled to earn a victory in single's competition on SmackDown. Many fans feel that he direly needs a change or maybe some outside help to become a dominant star again. It looks like the Hall of Famer has an interesting suggestion.

WWE took to Twitter to wish Happy Corbin a Happy Birthday. The official Twitter handle of the promotion also asked the fans what they would get the former US Champion for his birthday. JBL replied with what he might offer Corbin.

"A manager?" JBL tweeted.

John Bradshaw Layfield retired from in-ring competition in 2009 after losing to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the Hall of Famer has played multiple on and off-screen roles in WWE. We last saw JBL on the final episode of SmackDown before Clash at the Castle, where he left the arena with Happy Corbin.

WWE fans ans react to JBL's tweet

The Hall of Famer's tweet was certainly intriguing for the WWE Universe. It was met with several varied reactions too.

Check out some of them below:

Some fans felt that Layfield would be a good manager for Corbin.

People also reminisced when the WWE Hall of Famer managed the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

One of the hosts on WWE's The Bump, Matt Camp, shared his opinion on the idea.

One person also suggested that Happy Corbin would do better for himself if he could get a financial manager.

Fanboy @UberGeekFanboy @JCLayfield Not just ANY type of manager… A… Financial Manager… @JCLayfield Not just ANY type of manager… A… Financial Manager…

Several members of the WWE Universe also trolled Corbin, claiming he would do better if he changed his gimmick or turned face. They also felt that, at the very least, he should go to wrestling school.

As mentioned earlier, Corbin entered the limousine of the WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown two weeks ago. So is Layfield giving the fans a heads-up as to what is to come in the near future? Only time will tell.

Do you think Corbin should get a manager? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

