What did JBL do on WWE SmackDown?

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made a surprising return last week on Friday Night SmackDown. This happened when Happy Corbin was seen standing outside the arena disappointed after his loss last Friday.

Corbin was on a nine-match losing streak when he came out to the ring and issued an open challenge to the SmackDown roster. Shinsuke Nakamura accepted his challenge and handed Corbin his tenth consecutive loss.

Post-match, a depressed Corbin was backstage walking to the parking lot. Suddenly, a white limousine with those signature bull horns on the hood stopped next to Corbin. The window went down and we heard the Hall of Famer's voice ask Corbin, "What happened to you?" he then asked Corbin to get into the car. The former United States Champion smiled as he got in, before the limousine drove away.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL Would Love to Manage WWE Superstar Happy Corbin

While everyone suspects the WWE Hall of Famer to be Corbin's manager going forward, the former WWE Champion has openly claimed he would love to manage the lone wolf.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the former WWE Champion mentioned that he would love to manage Happy Corbin. The Wrestling God revealed he finds Baron Corbin to be a very smart superstar.

“I Love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage. The problem I have is I’m kind of like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and so I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m 6’6 and you don’t want a manager that’s bigger than the wrestler and so I’m limited in who I can manage because of the size.”

JBL is one of the greatest heels this industry has ever seen. From being a normal mid-card superstar to becoming very rich, JBL and Corbin have many similarities. This pairing will certainly ruffle a lot of feathers in the SmackDown locker room.

Do you think JBL will be able to turn Corbin's luck around? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

