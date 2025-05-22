Former WWE champion set to return after nearly 4 years

WWE entered a new season after WrestleMania 41, and superstars are gearing up for Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, former 24/7 Champion Lince Dorado is set to make his first television appearance for the company in nearly four years.

In 2016, Lince Dorado made his first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion and joined the 205 Live division under the old regime. The luchador spent a handful of years in the company before he was released in 2021 and explored other options in the industry.

Lately, the management has been focusing on Evolve, which streams on Tubi and YouTube, where a new breed of superstars is competing under the WWE umbrella with the help of the ID program. Recently, it was revealed that an Evolve Men's and Women's Champion would be crowned in the coming weeks.

Later, WWE announced that Lince Dorado would compete in a televised match for Evolve. This will be a Triple Threat match also featuring Jackson Drake and Jordan Oasis. Dorado's last televised match for the Stamford-based promotion was in 2021 when he faced Cedric Alexander at Main Event.

When did Lince Dorado win a championship in WWE?

In 2019, the old regime wanted to spice the product up and introduce an after-dark segment for the third hour of Monday Night RAW. Later, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced a new title called 24/7 Championship, and underutilized superstars got an opportunity to appear on television.

Lince Dorado eventually joined the division along with Gran Metalik and Kalisto. By the end of 2020, Dorado won the 24/7 Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Regardless of the title's history, this was Dorado's only championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2021, he was released from the Stamford-based promotion and spent time on the independent circuit, where he also got the opportunity to work for All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this year, Dorado revealed he returned to the company under Triple H's regime in a coach's capacity.

