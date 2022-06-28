Former WWE Champion shares graphic photo of John Cena on Instagram

Seth Rollins took a jibe at John Cena via his official Instagram handle, shortly after tonight's edition of WWE RAW came to a close.

WWE legend John Cena made a rare appearance on tonight's episode of RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut. At one point during the show, Cena and Rollins came face-to-face in a backstage area. Rollins asked the WWE veteran if he remembers the time he broke his nose.

After RAW, Rollins shared a graphic photo of Cena on his official Instagram handle. The picture was taken shortly after Rollins broke Cena's nose during a match on WWE RAW. Rollins wrote the following in the caption to his post:

"Welcome back, John! Happy 20th!"

You can check out the picture HERE. Please exercise caution, though, as the picture is graphic.

Seth Rollins lost to John Cena on that fateful night

On the July 27, 2015 episode of WWE RAW, Cena and Rollins competed in the main event. The singles match was contested for Cena's United States Championship. During the match, Rollins hit Cena with a knee, straight to the face. The move ended up giving Cena a broken nose. The resilient star continued the match despite being injured and registered a victory over Rollins when all was said and done. Check out the clip highlighting the moment Rollins broke Cena's nose, below:

Rollins has previously opened up on giving Cena a broken nose. Here's what he had to say:

"I remember I just crushed his nose and he was just disfigured and dismembered. I was shocked he made it to SummerSlam healthy as he did…I apologized profusely. John Cena and I wrestled a million times and every once in a while you’d get a clunker in there but this one was just for some reason, I just made real contact with his face, and rearranged it pretty bad…Wrestling is as real as it gets when it comes to injuries."

At 45-years-old, Cena is in incredible shape and still has a lot left in the tank. The WWE Universe certainly wouldn't mind him taking on Rollins again, somewhere down the line.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far