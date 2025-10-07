Former WWE champion shares heartbreaking update following recent accident

A former WWE champion posted a heartbreaking update on social media. He was recently hospitalized following an accident.

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible shared an update on X/Twitter last week, revealing he had met with an accident on Thursday night. The real-life Peter Polaco noted that he had been discharged from a hospital in Philadelphia but didn't have the money to get home. He asked if someone could help him with the money for gas and tolls.

Earlier today, Justin Credible took to his Facebook account to share Wrestlemania.com's post claiming that fans have had enough of the former 8-time WWE Hardcore Champion allegedly scamming people. In a heartbreaking caption, Credible noted that not even a single friend had reached out to him just to say hello. He called out the cruelty of the wrestling business.

"Crazy not a single friend has reached out to me just to say hello. Cruel stuff and they talk about community in the business. Only if you could provide something for them in the business," he wrote.

Former WWE Superstar once accused Justin Credible of scamming fans

In a video posted on his YouTube channel earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Maven spoke to Justin Credible, addressing some serious allegations against the latter.

Over the years, many people have come forward with stories of Credible lying to wrestling promoters and scamming fans out of money. While speaking to Maven, the 51-year-old denied most of the allegations. However, towards the end of the video, the inaugural Tough Enough noted that a reliable source confirmed that the accusations were true and the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion had not changed.

"I left excited at a new opportunity and hopeful for the future of Justin Credible. Sadly, I've recently received information from a source that I trust indicating that Justin has not changed, and leading me to believe that there may have been more truth to the allegations than Justin led on. This source informed me that Justin has already been a no-show on several commitments he was scheduled for and even asked to borrow money with no signs of repayment, followed by a litany of excuses," he said.

Maven added that although everyone deserves second chances, a day would come when nobody would trust him. Unfortunately, the day might be here for Justin Credible, as none of his friends reached out to him after his accident.

