Former WWE Champion shares a heartwarming story after Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble is over, and WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 40. In the wake of last night's premium live vent, long-tenured superstar Natalya shared a heartwarming story regarding Roxanne Perez.

The former Women's Champion entered as the number one participant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She demonstrated resilience, lasting over 20 minutes in the bout before ultimately being eliminated by her tag team partner, Tegan Nox.

Natalya shared a heartwarming message in the aftermath of the show. She tweeted a picture featuring herself with Roxanne Perez, who also participated in the Royal Rumble match. Natalya reflected on meeting her for the first time at a WWE Live Event in 2015 and expressed the significance of now sharing the ring with her after almost a decade.

"We met in 2015 when @roxanne attended a live event and Total Divas captured her on camera asking about becoming a wwe superstar…almost a decade later, we’re in the #royalrumble together," Natalya wrote.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Natalya sent a message to Bayley after WWE Royal Rumble

Damage CTRL's Bayley defied all odds to secure her first-ever victory in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Following the match, well-wishes flooded in for The Role Model, with Natalya taking to Twitter to share a message. She expressed that it was always an honor to compete against Bayley, praising her as a true professional and a class act.

Natalya conveyed her love for Bayley and acknowledged her as deserving of all her success:

"It’s always such an honor to compete against you, @itsBayley. You’re a true pro and a class act. Love you! You deserve all of this and more," Natalya wrote.

Check her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley also etched her name in history at the event by setting a record for the longest time spent in a single Women's Royal Rumble match, clocking in at 63 minutes and 3 seconds.

What did you make of Natalya's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.