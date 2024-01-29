Former WWE Champion shares impressive workout video ahead of RAW

A former WWE Champion recently shared a workout video on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Jinder Mahal.

The 37-year-old made his surprising return to the Stamford-based company on RAW: DAY 1. The Modern Day Maharaja delivered an intense promo before interference from The Rock. The Brahma Bull got involved in a war of words with Mahal before nailing him with The People's Elbow.

The following week, the leader of Indus Sher got involved in an altercation with Seth Rollins. Jinder attacked The Visionary from behind but had to flee out of the ring as the World Heavyweight Champion fought back. It was later announced that the two would lock horns in a singles match for Rollins' title on the January 15 edition of RAW. The former member of The Shield won the bout despite picking up an injury during the fight.

On the RAW before Rumble, Jinder Mahal, accompanied by Sanga and Veer Mahan, was seen talking to Adam Pearce in a backstage segment. He recently took to Instagram to share two video clips of himself working out in the gym ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand.

"Bulk to Rumble, Cut for Mania," wrote Jinder.

You can check the Instagram post below:

RAW Superstar calls out WWE for overlooking him

Jinder Mahal made an appearance on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump ahead of his match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the interview, the former champion stated that he had been overlooked throughout his career and pointed out that his face was never advertised like some other popular superstars:

"I am going to bet that WWE overlooked me...When was the last time you saw The Modern Day Maharaja's face on any promotional material? PLE posters, we've got the trucks that tour The United States; never has the face of The Modern Day Maharaja been presented in any way. We walk into these arenas and have these 'Welcome to WWE' signs; you see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, [and] Charlotte Flair. You will never see the face of The Modern Day Maharaja. You will never see The Indus Sher," he said.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly, Jinder Mahal was absent from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event despite featuring in a championship-deciding match a couple of weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former World Champion.

Will Jinder Mahal win another title in the Stamford-based company? Sound off in the comments section below.

