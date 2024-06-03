Former WWE champion shares update amid ongoing medical treatment

A popular WWE Superstar is currently undergoing stem cell treatment, a medical procedure that has helped several professional wrestlers heal from long-standing issues and pain. The name in question is former United States Champion MVP.

The 50-year-old last has not competed in a wrestling match since July 2022 and has stuck to the role of managing Omos, who also has had very limited appearances on WWE television. In a recent social media update, MVP revealed that he was headed to Mexico to undergo stem cell treatment in the hope of being able to get back inside the squared circle for one last run.

MVP took to Instagram today to share a video from the first day of the treatment. He was accompanied by former WWE Champion Big E, who also opted for stem cell treatment. The New Day member was forced out of action following a devastating neck injury in March 2022.

"Day 1 of our week in Cancun receiving stem cell treatment at @rejuvstem . Starting with a "Meyers cocktail" IV containing a mega dose of vitamin C, Magnesium, complex B, Calcium and selenium! #stemcell #rejuvstem #cancun #professionalwrestler #ogflow #bigewwe #thenewday #ivdrip," he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

Wrestling veteran speculates why WWE has barely featured MVP on television

MVP is one of those rare stars who featured heavily on television under Vince McMahon's regime but has found it difficult to be part of the shows under Triple H.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared his take on why the new regime has not used the veteran enough. He fears that the former Tag Team Champion might have said something backstage that did not go well with the management. He further questioned Omos' absence from television despite being at several house shows.

"I wonder if backstage he said something that was on his mind, which I doubt because I would think he'd be smart enough now to understand being given a second chance, and he's doing good. I wonder if he mouthed off or said the wrong thing. But I thought he was great on TV, and it doesn't matter who you put him with. He knows how to get them over. He looks like a professional... Let me tell you, what's weird? I saw him with Omos on house shows. So, they were still using him. I wonder why they weren't using him on TV if they already had them on the road," said Konnan. [From 01:53 onwards]

You can check out Konnan's comments in the video below:

MVP would hope to recover to the extent that he can get inside the WWE ring for one final run following the ongoing medical procedures.

