Former WWE Champion shows off brutal scars from recent event

After her opponent Becky Lynch reportedly suffered a laceration following NXT No Mercy, her challenger and former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has now shared images of her scars on social media.

Becky and Tiffany had a thrilling Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy, and The Man retained her title at the show. However, both WWE stars suffered serious bruises and have come out to show off their scars on social media.

Tiffany Stratton took to Instagram recently and uploaded a picture on her story featuring the stitches on her eyebrow following No Mercy 2023. She also added a message stating she doesn't recommend anyone getting headbutted with a hard hat. Fans can check out her story right here.

"IO/IO Don't recommend getting headbutted with a hard hat" said Tiffany.

The rivalry between the two stars was some of the best work on display on the black and gold brand this year, and the feud could continue on the main roster moving forward. As of now, Becky Lynch will seemingly defend her title against Tegan Nox at a future event.

Becky Lynch also shared images of her scars following her battle with WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton

Like Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch also suffered bruises during their battle at No Mercy. She also took to Instagram to show off her scars with a brief message of respect for her opponent. Fans can check out the images here.

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought [Tiffany Stratton] to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. " stated Becky.

The Man has elevated the Women's Division since becoming the NXT Women's Champion, and she will seemingly continue to be the champion for an extended period. As of now, she is not cleared to compete on WWE RAW due to her injuries. She will hopefully be cleared for action soon.

