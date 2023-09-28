Becky Lynch to be punished for recent controversial comments? Exploring massive return after 1161 days

Becky Lynch has stayed in the headlines since becoming the NXT Women's Champion. But could she face backlash for her recent comments at NXT No Mercy 2023?

The former NXT Women's Champion Tifanny Stratton confronted Becky Lynch a few weeks ago, leading to their title match on the September 12 edition of the former black and gold brand. The Man won the title, and their ongoing rivalry could conclude at NXT No Mercy 2023 in an Extreme Rules Match. But the fans could receive a big surprise at the event.

Lynch recently commented on the current state of the Women's Division and pointed out how worthy stars are not getting enough TV time to become the next big thing.

"I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody's getting any TV time. If nobody's getting any storytime then they can't rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are," Becky said.

These comments may have gotten her into serious trouble, possibly leading to a monumental return after 1161 days. This returning star could be none other than the fan-favorite Kairi Sane, who last appeared in the company in July 2020. The promotion could use Big Time Becks' comments in the storyline, leading to an authority-driven Kairi Sane returning to challenge The Man at No Mercy. This will also mark Kairi's heel turn after years.

This is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed, But if things materialize, the upcoming rivalry will raise ratings like never before.

Becky Lynch recently took a shot at new WWE signee Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been all over the news since signing a contract with WWE. During a recent interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch stated she's ready to go up against Cargill if the latter is ready to put in the work to get to the top level.

"I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es." said The Man.

Jade Cargill could certainly start up as an NXT Superstar and could eventually challenge the NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Do you want to see these stars collide at some point? Let us know in the comments section.

