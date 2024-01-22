Former WWE champion shows off impressive body transformation ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar recently showed off his impressive body transformation ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Montez Ford.

The 33-year-old superstars, along with Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley, is currently involved in a feud against Karrion Kross' The Final Testament. The faction featuring the former NXT Champion and the Authors of Pain attacked Lashley and The Street Profits on the SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5.

Montez Ford recently took to Instagram stories to showcase his impressive body transformation. The former WWE Tag Team Champion posted three images of himself post-workout. Ford appears to have bulked up significantly in the pictures.

"LEG DAY always gives an upper body pump. THE INCREDIBLE BULK," wrote Montez Ford.

Here is a screenshot of Montez Ford's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Montez Ford's Instagram story.

Apart from professional wrestling, Montez Ford is all set to appear on a reality television show alongside his real-life wife, Bianca Belair. The show named Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will follow the personal and professional lives of the two superstars.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shares her experience filming for the upcoming project with Montez Ford

The reality television show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will premiere on Hulu on February 2.

Speaking on a recent edition of Casual Conversation with The Classic, Bianca Belair shared her experience shooting for the television show.

The former Women's Champion stated that having cameras follow her in her personal life was weird. The EST also opened up about her dynamic with her husband while also revealing that the latter is full of energy all the time:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Bianca Belair said.

