Former WWE champion shows off impressive physique ahead of RAW

A former WWE champion has shown off their impressive physique ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Karl Anderson.

The 44-year-old, alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows, made a shocking appearance on the February 20 edition of NXT and attacked Chase U, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom. The following week, The Good Brothers locked horns with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a tag team match on the white and gold brand. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions won the contest and scored their first win in over eight months.

Karl Anderson recently took to Instagram Stories to show off his impressive physique. The former three-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion shared a picture of himself looking in great shape.

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson praises Mia Yim

Mia Yim joined The OC to help the group tackle Rhea Ripley during their feud against The Judgment Day. The female superstar went on to become an integral part of the faction.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of Out of Character, Anderson appreciated Mia Yim for the cool element she brought to the group. He further claimed the Stamford-based company is yet to witness her charisma:

"She’s the equalizer of the group and I think she adds such a cool element because everyone’s seen A.J. Styles, they’ve seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have and then it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she’s so nice and she’s got that visual charisma that the WWE really hasn’t got the chance to see yet. I think she was in NXT before and I think her only chance up on RAW before was with that group, she had a mask on or something [RETRIBUTION]. So I think it’s good that she can be her now. We’re itching to get The O.C. moving," Anderson said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Mia Yim had a great start to the year as she challenged Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Despite her brave effort, the 34-year-old fell short as the Damage CTRL member retained the title.

