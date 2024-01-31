Former WWE champion shows off ripped physique following Royal Rumble return

A former WWE champion recently shared an update on social media, showing off his ripped physique following a surprise return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The superstar in question is Andrade.

The 34-year-old entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number four. The former United States Champion spent nearly 23 minutes inside the squared circle before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed. Surprisingly, Andrade failed to register any elimination despite being in the bout for so long.

Andrade recently took to Instagram to share behind-the-scene pictures from his surprising return at the premium live event. Out of the five images shared by the former NXT Champion, the first two images showcase the former AEW star showing off his impressive ripped physique:

"Royal Rumble Day!!" he wrote.

For those who are not aware, Andrade was released from his WWE contract in March 2021 upon his request.

The third-generation professional wrestler later signed with AEW, making his debut in June 2021. His last appearance as an All-Elite was in a singles match against Miro at the Worlds End event on December 30.

Andrade lost the bout and decided not to re-sign with the company, as his contract was set to expire at the end of 2023.

Andrade is now a part of the WWE RAW roster

Following his return at Royal Rumble, speculations were being made about which brand Andrade would sign to. His wife, Charlotte Flair, was an integral part of SmackDown before she sustained multiple injuries during her match against Damage CTRL's Asuka in December 2023.

Interestingly, his former manager, Zelina Vega, is also a part of the SmackDown roster. She is currently a part of the Latino World Order.

However, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Andrade signed a contract with the red brand during a backstage segment with General Manager Adam Pearce.

Interestingly, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis showed up and claimed he had a "handsome" offer for the recently returned superstar if he were to join WWE's Friday Night show.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former champion. Andrade would be hoping for a better run with the company this time around.

