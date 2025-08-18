  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Former WWE Champion Still Claims He is Owed $18,000; Plans to Get Reimbursed on RAW

Former WWE Champion Still Claims He is Owed $18,000; Plans to Get Reimbursed on RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 18, 2025 00:53 GMT
RAW stage
This WWE star is a former tag team champion (Source: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion continues to claim that he is owed $18,000. This is after his property was destroyed on RAW previously.

Ad

On the August 4, 2025, episode of RAW, Penta faced off against Grayson Waller, with the New Day on commentary. After Penta won the match, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston confronted him in the ring. Things quickly got heated, and the former AEW star attacked both members of the New Day. He even took Woods' hat and threw it out of the ring.

Last week on the red brand, Woods claimed that Penta damaged his hat, which cost him $12,000, and demanded he be reimbursed for the damage. Instead, Adam Pearce booked him in a match against the luchador. Later in the week, Woods stated that he is going to add $1,000 every day until RAW, which means by the time they face off, Penta will owe him $18,000.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, Xavier Woods has taken to social media to say that he's gonna make Penta reimburse him after he beats the mask off him.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"Tomorrow, I'm gonna beat the mask off @PENTAELZEROM then he's gonna pay me the $18,000 that he owes me. Still cheaper than that wasteful entrance that he has. Zero respect for @wwe resources," Woods wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Ad
Ad

Xavier Woods Has Previously Claimed That He and Kofi Kingston Have Been Treated Unfairly By WWE

On the June 30 episode of RAW, The New Day defended the World Tag Team Championship against Judgment Day. After a back-and-forth contest, The Judgment Day was able to defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Following this loss, Woods took to social media to say that they had been treated unfairly by WWE since Judgment Day didn't deserve a title match against them.

Ad
"Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods can defeat Penta on RAW this week.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications