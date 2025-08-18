Former WWE Champion Still Claims He is Owed $18,000; Plans to Get Reimbursed on RAW

A former WWE champion continues to claim that he is owed $18,000. This is after his property was destroyed on RAW previously.On the August 4, 2025, episode of RAW, Penta faced off against Grayson Waller, with the New Day on commentary. After Penta won the match, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston confronted him in the ring. Things quickly got heated, and the former AEW star attacked both members of the New Day. He even took Woods' hat and threw it out of the ring.Last week on the red brand, Woods claimed that Penta damaged his hat, which cost him $12,000, and demanded he be reimbursed for the damage. Instead, Adam Pearce booked him in a match against the luchador. Later in the week, Woods stated that he is going to add $1,000 every day until RAW, which means by the time they face off, Penta will owe him $18,000.Now, Xavier Woods has taken to social media to say that he's gonna make Penta reimburse him after he beats the mask off him.&quot;Tomorrow, I'm gonna beat the mask off @PENTAELZEROM then he's gonna pay me the $18,000 that he owes me. Still cheaper than that wasteful entrance that he has. Zero respect for @wwe resources,&quot; Woods wrote.Check out his tweet below:Xavier Woods Has Previously Claimed That He and Kofi Kingston Have Been Treated Unfairly By WWEOn the June 30 episode of RAW, The New Day defended the World Tag Team Championship against Judgment Day. After a back-and-forth contest, The Judgment Day was able to defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.Following this loss, Woods took to social media to say that they had been treated unfairly by WWE since Judgment Day didn't deserve a title match against them.&quot;Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified,&quot; he wrote.Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINKJugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified.It will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods can defeat Penta on RAW this week.